Atif Aslam becomes Pakistan’s most-streamed Spotify artist of the year

Pakistani heartthrob singer Atif Aslam continues to domnate the hearts of music lovers and a latest ranking issued by the popular audio platform Spotify has proved it beyond doubt. This year’s Spotify Wrapped is a celebration of a year gone by, stated the music platform in a press release.

The Doorian singer has been named as the most-streamed Pakistani artist, followed by Talha Anjum who also remains listeners’ favourite.

Talha Yunus, Young Stunners and Asim Azhar along with veteran singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan are in the top 10 most streamed artists.

Pasoori, which is still making the waves, took Ali Seth to the Top 10 list along with the Abdul Hanna and Hasan Raheem. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon is sitting at the helm for most-streamed artists in Pakistan this year, followed by Arijit Singh who is also listeners’ favourite in the country.