Flood victims await govt compensation

As many as families whose houses were washed away in recent flash floods in the D.I.Khan district, were still awaiting for compensation money announced by the government.

The government had announced Rs 400,000 each for families whose houses were destroyed in the recent natural disaster, and Rs160,000 each for those whose houses were partially damaged, but many displaced families were still without money and forced to spend their winter outdoors.

Dera Ismail Khan district was one of the worst flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and over 75,000 houses were destroyed and damaged.

The figures showed that over 34,000 houses were completely destroyed while 41,000 others were partially damaged. However, many of these flood affectees were still waiting for government assistance while many others have even not been included in the survey.

“Eight months have been passed since the provincial government announced compensation for flood victims to rebuild their houses but we have not even received a single penny yet,” one of the flood affectee Qaiser bibi from village Haji Mora claimed.

“We have been living in a rented house for the past three months in the hope that the money promised by the government will come soon,” Imdad Hussain another affectee said.

A local social activist and Chairman of Village council Haji Mora Tanveer Abbas Mehdi, while giving the details informed that our village was one the most affected area of the district hit by flood, eight months have been passed but many families in our village whose houses have been completely destroyed, didn’t receive aid announced by the government.

Flood affectees appealed the KP government to immediately release compensation money for deserving people who have been deprived of government assistance.