Goher Mumtaz believes ‘Kahani Suno’ is the only song that can compare to ‘Aadat’.

Singer Goher Mumtaz also like Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil, the well known heartache song that no one can get over. In fact, the former Jal member believes that in the past two decades, if there’s any song that has come close to

Aadat’s timelessness, it’s this.

On Tuesday, the singer said, “I have to admit that any song which can ever come near to Aadat’s success in the previous 20 years is Kahani Suno,” linking Khalil’s well-known song to his Instagram Story. He added, “Simple lyrics, simplest instrument, and he sung it straight from the heart,” tagging the Balochi prodigy.

Originally launched in 2021, Kahani Suno is still popular in 2023. Earlier, Khalil announced on social media that his most recent song has made it to the top of YouTube’s global music video list. The Kana Yaari singer highlighted the section of the music video that showed the song reaching the 55th position in a screenshot that she posted on Instagram. In order to demonstrate his thankfulness for achieving this goal, he also added a touching caption. “I’m so grateful that you gave my story a voice! To everyone who has helped me during my career, I send my love and prayers “wrote Khalil.

Even the vocalist, Aima Baig, was in awe of the song’s heartbreaking melody. She adored it so much that she even made a music video and her own version of the song. In addition to Baig, many other famous people have praised Khalil’s talent.

Actor Ahsan Khan shared a video of himself and Khalil listening to the well-known song in December 2022 on his Instagram page. In the video that was posted online, Khan can’t help but be moved by Khalil’s voice. The Udaari actor offers Khalil a thunderous round of applause as he eventually finishes the song.