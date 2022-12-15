Kaifi Khalil leaves Ahsan Khan awestruck with his voice

Kaifi Khalil, who has taken over the music industry by a storm with Kahani Suno 2.0 was seen singing for veteran host and actor Ahsan Khan who was equally charmed by magical voice.

Ahsan took to his Instagram and shared a clip of him sitting alongside Kaifi as he sings a few lines from his popular song Kahani Suno 2.0. Ahsan is seen feeling the lyrics and truly enjoying the way Kaifi sings. As he finishes singing, Ahsan is in awe of how beautiful Kaifi sounds and appreciates him with a round of applause.

Kaifi’s song is going super viral these days. He has become an inspiration to many ever since the song was released. He also sung Kana Yari in Coke Studio season 14.