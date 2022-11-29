Punjab govt distributes Rs500m among flood-hit families

The Punjab government has disbursed Rs500 million to flood victim families to rehabilitate them depending upon the nature and extent of losses to their properties.

The amounts are being paid in cash from the Bank of Punjab, said Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chattha during a briefing, attended by representatives of United Nations Liny Soharlim and Shumaila Roohi, at the office of Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar.

Liaqat Chattha maintained the process of rehabilitation of flood-hit families was in progress at a rapid pace. The government is committed to providing every possible assistance and facility to the aggrieved people. The Commissioner stated that the government was extending financial assistance from Rs50,000 to Rs400,000, depending upon the nature and extent of losses to the homes. Chattha however urged the international community and organizations to come forward and help in the rehabilitation of the families.

Describing the losses, he stated that 61 persons lost their lives during the ferocious floods. The government offered the assistance of Rs1 million to each victim’s family. Floods rendered 4088 persons injured. Similarly, the farmers faced the loss of 299 cattle. Apart from this, 593,176 acres were devastated due to the floods. The floods damaged 59,854 houses in 765 “mauzajat”.

About losses to Communication, Health and Education infrastructure, he informed that 225 different roads, consisting of 2364 kilometres, were washed away by the floods. He added that 656 schools, four colleges, 47 hospitals and 7 veterinary centres also underwent damage.

However, the government took various initiatives including the distribution of 94,786 bags, 111,655 cooked cauldrons, 57527 bottles of mineral water, 13,825 mosquito nets and many other items of daily use were given to the affected families.

To criteria for the identification of affected families and losses to infrastructure, commissioner DG Khan remarked that 257 teams, composed of officials from the Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority, Punjab Disaster Management Authority and Civil Administration conducted surveys to assist the aggrieved families.