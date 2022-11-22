HEC announces special equivalence exams to appear in Bar Council as an advocate

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Special Equivalence Examination (A pre-requisite test to appear in Bar Entrance Test -Law-Gat) to apply for the Bar Council for enrollment as an advocate.

According to official sources, HEC is conducting this Special Equivalence Examination for the Law Graduates of Foreign Universities (SEE-LAW) as per the directions of the Supreme Court “Pakistan Bar Council Vs Federation and Others” and as required under the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Legal Education Rules, 2015.

The Law Graduates of Foreign Universities/Institutes, recognized by HEC/PBC, are required to pass the Special Equivalence Examination before appearing in Law Graduate Assessment Test (LAW-GAT), which is mandatory to apply to the Bar Council for enrollment as an advocate.

Online applications are invited from desirous law graduates who have obtained their law degrees from HEC/PBC-recognized foreign universities/ institutions.

As per eligibility criteria, law graduates from a foreign university/ institute recognized by HEC/ PBC can apply for the SEE-Law. However, as per the curriculum of the Special Equivalence Examination (SEE-Law), the test will be held as per the approved syllabus available on the HEC website.

The test will be Multiple Choice Questions based (MCQs). The SEE-Law will be held on December 18th, 2022. Any change in the test date, due to unavoidable circumstances, shall be communicated to candidates through www.hec.gov.pk and http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

Applicants who register through HEC (ETC) online registration process will be able to download their Roll Number Slips from http://etc.hec.gov.pk and the same will be sent to their registered email address a week before the test date.

The examination date, time, and venue will be intimated to the registered applicants via Email/ SMS. Therefore the candidates are required to provide valid email and mobile number while filling their online application form.

A print of Roll Number Slip, original CNIC and Original Paid Fee Challan will be required to enter the Examination Centre on the test day.

The test will be conducted in the federal and provincial capitals. Applicants may select their desired examination centre from the list available in the application form. Once selected, the centre cannot be changed,

The candidates are asked that for online registration, visit the following link http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

In case of difficulty during online registration, visit onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk or download the user manual available at http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

Only SUBMITTED applications will be considered for SEE-Law Test and applications in SAVE or INCOMPLETE mode will not be entertained.

The test fee of Rs. 5000/- is to be deposited in account No. 01127900567403, Account Title: Higher Education Commission, Habib Bank Limited, Branch Code: 0112.

Download bank Fee Challan while registering for the test at http://etc.hec.gov.pk (Fee Challan is only available on ETC online registration portal).

All candidates are required to upload paid & scanned fee challan, duly stamped by an HBL branch while completing the application form on ETC online registration portal for application submission. The test fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Taking a mobile or any calculating, recording, or imaging electronic device inside the test center or uploading/sharing the images of the question book is strictly prohibited and an offence liable to punishment as per the ETC rules. The last date for online registration is December 7th, 2022. As specified by PBC, 50% score is required to qualify the Special Equivalence Examination (SEE-Law).

Applicants will also have to meet other criteria, if any, as per the Rules & Regulations of PBC. Applicants will have a maximum of five chances to qualify the examination. HEC conducts the examination twice a year or on a quarterly basis as needed.