HEC to conduct special equivalence exam to appear in Law-GAT

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan is conducting a Special Equivalence Examination for Law graduates of foreign universities (SEE-Law) as per direction of the Supreme Court and as required under the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

According to an official of HEC, Special Equivalence Examination is a pre-requisite test to appear in Bar Entrance Test (Law-GAT). The Law graduates of foreign universities/institutions, recognised by HEC/PBC, are required to pass the Special Equivalence Examination before appearing in Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) which is mandatory for applying to the Bar Council for enrollment as an advocate.

Online applications are invited from desirous law graduates who have obtained their law degrees from HEC/PBC recognised foreign universities/institutions. As per eligibility criteria, the persons who have passed Bachelor’s degrees or equivalent in the field of Law from a foreign university/institution recognised by HEC/PBC are eligible to apply.

Sharing the details of curriculum of Special Equivalence Examination (SEE-Law), HEC said tha Special Equivalence Examination (SEE-Law) will be held as per approved syllabus available at: https://hec.gov.pk/english/HECAnnouncements/Pages/CW-SEE-LAW.aspx Test Type. The test will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) only. The test will be held on August 7, 2022 tentatively. Any change in the test date will be communicated through www.hec.gov.pk and http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

Applicants who register through HEC (ETC) online registration process will be able to download their Roll Number Slips from http://etc.hec.gov.pk and same shall also be sent on their registered email address a week before the test date. Email/SMS will be sent to the registered applicants for examination date, time and venue. Candidates are required to provide valid email/mobile number while filling their online application forms. A print of roll number slip, original CNIC and original paid fee challan will be required to enter Examination Centre on the test day.

The test will be conducted in the federal and provincial capitals. Applicants may select examination centre from the list available in the application form. It is worth mentioning here that the centre once selected will not be changed. The students are asked to visit the following link: http://etc.hec.gov.pk for online registration.

In case of difficulty during online registration, visit onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk or download the user manual available at http://etc.hec.gov.pk. Only submitted applications will be considered for SEE-Law Test and applications in save or incomplete mode will not be entertained.