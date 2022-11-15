Shoaib wishes Happy birthday to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumours

Pakistan cricket ace Shoaib Malik extended birthday wishes to his spouse Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik posted birthday wishes on social media.

“Happy Birthday to you, Mirza Sania. Wishing you a very healthy and happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..” he tweeted.

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest… pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are considered one of the most loved and celebrated couples in the sports industry.

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza tied the knot with Shoaib Malik in 2010 despite many hiccups. It was across-the-border love stories that faced many hurdles.

Ever since the couple has been considered one of the most powerful couples in the sports world. They reside in Dubai. The sports couple was blessed with a boy in 2018 whom they named Ishan Mirza Malik.

Rumours about the sports couple’s separation circulated viciously as many publications published that they officially parted ways. However, this is not the first time that rumours about their separation spread as it happened back in 2012.

Shoaib Malik clarified the rumours about his marriage and asked the interviewer to ignore the rumours and speculations. The couple is still following each other on Instagram while the wife was reported to have moved to a new house in Dubai very recently.

The divorce between the sports power couple has already been confirmed by Indian media.

According to new reports, the couple will make an official announcement of their divorce after legal complications are resolved.

Both Shoaib and Sania have remained silent about their divorce rumours until now, with reports claiming that the couple is not addressing the rumours due to contracts signed with various shows and legal complications, as Shoaib and Sania have several contracts to complete.

Their relationship has been strained several times before, according to sources, and they have decided to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Sania recently shared a post on social media that added fuel to her divorce rumours. “Where do broken hearts go?” she wrote in her post. “To seek Allah.”

Another intriguing detail that has emerged is that Sania recently relocated to a new house in Dubai. Previously, she shared a villa in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib and Sania married in a highly contentious setting, with another woman accusing Shoaib of marrying her first.

Legal complications holding Sania, Shoaib from formally announcing divorce: reports

There were also rumours of their divorce in 2012, but they were debunked at the time.

Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza are getting divorced. India media claims that close acquaintances of the couple allege that they have already made the decision to separate and that just formalities remain until the paperwork is completed.

Malik is currently in Pakistan working as an analyst for A Sports during the T20 World Cup, while Sania is currently in Dubai. Sania recently shared a photo on Instagram that confirmed the rumours of their breakup. Initially, these appeared to be rumours, but now a close friend of the couple has admitted that the divorce would happen shortly, according to a Zee News Hindi report.

The divorce is underway, according to a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management division, who was quoted in another source at the same time. “Yes, their divorce has been finalised. I can confirm that they have separated but I can’t say any more than that “An individual who was a member of Malik’s management group in Pakistan was quoted by InsideSport.

Earlier, Sania had posted a cryptic Instagram post where she wrote: “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”