Speakers for coordinated efforts to stop India’s demographic terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar here on Monday underlined the importance of making coordinated efforts to frustrate Indian designs of bringing demographic change in Muslim majority Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They were speaking at a seminar titled “Kashmir Resilience Against 75 Years Indian Illegal Occupation,” organized by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

The prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Ex-Speaker AJK Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Member National Assembly, Kishwar Zehra, All Parties Hurriyat Conference representative leaders, Shameem Shawl, Chairman KIIR, Altaf Hussain Wani and senior journalist, Irshad Mehmood.

In his message on the occasion, KIIR Chairman said the people of IIOJK were resisting the Indian occupation for the last 75 years and have rendered countless sacrifices. He said, India has let loose rein of terror in IIOJK to suppress Kashmiris’ peaceful resistance movement and their demand for the UN-recognized right to self-determination.

He said India was committing gross human rights violations in IIOJK in the form of arbitrary detention, torture and enforced disappearances to custodial killings. In addition, he said, Indian occupation authorities have introduced laws to facilitate land grabbing and termination of employees from services which was aimed to make Kashmiris landless, jobless and homeless.

“The whole leadership is behind bars, Kashmir has been turned into to an open-air prison. And the local population is facing an existential threat due to the Indian settler colonialism,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Kishwar Zehra said that the United Nations did not play the role in the resolution of Kashmir that it was expected to do. Other speakers also pointed out that India was moving ahead fast in implementing its nefarious designs to change the demography of occupied Kashmir and urged United Nations to take immediate measures to stop India from this aggression.

They were of the view that the resolution of the Kashmir issue would not be only beneficial for Kashmiris but it would also benefit India, Pakistan and the whole region.

Meanwhile, the song ‘Arz-e-Fidous’ by a young Kashmiri artist was also released on the occasion featuring human rights violations and the struggle of the Kashmiri nation for freedom of their motherland.