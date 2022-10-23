APHC urges Kashmiris to observe 27 Oct as black day

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while urging the Kashmiris to observe October 27 as a black day, has said that the Indian army’s invasion of Kashmir was the most dreadful incident of India’s colonial history that threw the region into throes of instability and perpetual violence. In his message from Tihar jail on Saturday, the incarcerated leader said that October 27 marks the beginning of Indian Occupation of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was on this day in 1947 the leaders of the so-called secular India rushed its troops to Srinagar in the dark of night trampling down under the jackboots the Kashmiris’ political and democratic rights for which the Indians had themselves fought for years together under and against the British rule”, Khan said.