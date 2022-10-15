World Bank asks Pakistan to focus on energy, fiscal reforms

WASHINGTON: World Bank Group President David Malpass reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to support Pakistan for its hurried needs in health, food, shelter, and cash transfers, as well as accelerating the preparation of new operations to rebuild in a more resilient way.

The WBG president met with Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Washington.

The finance minister thanked the World Bank for its continued support in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

President Malpass noted the WBG’s active engagement in raising assistance from bilateral donors, according to a statement issued by the bank.

President Malpass emphasized to the ministers the importance of predictable economic policies to restore macroeconomic stability and market confidence.

During my talks with @FinMinistryPak Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, I was happy to reaffirm @WorldBank Group support for Pakistan’s flood recovery efforts. Glad for his thoughts on the importance of Pakistan’s fiscal & energy reforms. Readout: https://t.co/BnRYdBiKGq pic.twitter.com/GDeqUPs7rR — David Malpass (@DavidMalpassWBG) October 13, 2022

He also encouraged the government to focus on the implementation of Pakistan’s fiscal and energy reforms to stabilize the economy and lay the foundation for sustained growth.

President Malpass assured that the bank would continue to work with the government of Pakistan to help the country overcome its socio-economic challenges due to the floods, according to a statement issued by the government of Pakistan.

Meetings with financial institutions

Ishaq Dar also met Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund during his Washington visit. The minister apprised her of the devastations caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan. He shared the government’s vision for stabilizing the economy and carrying out sustainable and resilient recovery.

The IMF official lauded the government’s policies and assured of the Fund’s continued support to Pakistan.

In a separate meeting with Vice President SAR, World Bank Martin Raiser, the finance minister thanked the WB official for undertaking a visit to Pakistan to view first-hand the devastation caused by the floods.

The visit helped in projecting the tremendous damages caused by the devastating floods, he said. The vice president assured that the bank would continue to support Pakistan in overcoming the economic difficulties that the country was facing.

The minister met with the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser. The federal minister thanked the Islamic Development Bank for its continued engagement with Pakistan.

He appreciated that Pakistan and the bank had remained trusted partners for decades. President Al-Jasser appreciated the measures being taken by the government to stabilize the economy while providing relief to the flood victims.

In his meeting with the leadership of Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, the finance minister elaborated upon the government’s vision to stabilize the economy, while also providing relief to the victims of the flood.

He assured that the government was committed to completing the IMF’s programme. The delegation also met with rating agencies and participated in several events being held during the Annual Meetings.

The delegation also engaged at the Pakistan House with a diverse group of Pakistani professionals including leading businessmen, tech entrepreneurs and others.

The finance minister is leading Pakistan’s delegation in the IMF / World Bank’s 2022 Annual meetings being held in Washington DC.

Other delegates include Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz, and Additional Secretary, Finance Division Ali Tahir.