KPRA arranges training on revenue forecasting

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) arranged a week-long training session on Sunday for its collectorate officers to improve capacity of its staff in revenue forecasting.

USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity technically assisted the KPRA in conducting the week-long training session held in which 12 officers of KPRA Collectorate participated.

The aim of the workshop was to build capacity of KPRA staff in revenue forecasting for different sectors using data analysis for making informed decisions including target setting and changing tax rates.

“Sale Tax Collection is a complex task. We need to build capacity of our provincial revenue authorities to improve their projections, “said Prof. Dr. Zahid Asghar from the School of Economics Quaid-e-Azam University who was the main trainer in the workshop adding that they worked on how to improve their projections and revenue forecasting in different sectors on the bases of data analysis. “The training will help the KPRA officials to analyze data, efficiently communicate it with others, taking informed decisions and guiding their high-ups based on deep insight from data,” he said.

Former Director General KPRA Farida Amjad was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and he appreciated the interests shown by the KPRA Officers in the training. She lauded the KPRA’s management for becoming the first authority to train its staff in R Studio for revenue forecasting.