Fake Doctor Arrested In Mayo Hospital Lahore. The Mayo Hospital security staff detained a fake doctor on Friday and handed him over him to the police.

According to the hospital sources, the person who pretended to be a doctor is named Malik Kashan Karamat. He is son of M Siddique and is a resident of Shahdara. As he was wearing an overall doctor’s attire and a stethoscope. He was checking patients in the hospital. However, the other staff got suspicious and when the security staff checked his credentials, he was found to be a fake doctor.

He was handed over to the area police by the security staff of the hospital. Also, a case has been registered against him. Moreover, he is now locked up in Gawalmandi police station.

Mayo Hospital Superintendent Dr. Munir Ahmad Malik appreciated security supervisor Abdur Rauf and staff.

Prior to this incident, a woman who pretended to be a doctor at Lahore General Hospital looted jewelry and stole cash from a female patient. As, the pseudo doctor took the patient to General Hospital claiming she will provide free checkup and medicine. A case was registered against the exploiter in Kot Lakhpat police station.