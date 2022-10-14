Numerous unidentified and desecrated bodies were found on the roof of Nishtar Hospital’s mortuary in Multan on Friday after which the government decided to probe the incident.

The video circulating on social media, however, showed several bodies dumped on the roof in bad conditions, resulting in rumours that the bodies were kept on the roof to be used as fodder for eagles and vultures.

The Punjab government formed a six-member committee to investigate the horrifying incident.

Moreover, Nishtar Medical University’s vice-chancellor has also formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.

A letter dated October 13, 2022, was also sent to the medical superintendent of the hospital, asking for a detailed inquiry report within three days.

The HOD stated that these are the unidentified bodies that the police had given them for post-mortem examination and, “if required,” to be used for MBBS students’ educational purposes.

The HOD claimed that there is “no issue of disrespect” regarding the bodies and that after retrieval of bones, the bodies are “always” buried properly, suggesting it is a routine practice at the hospital.

The chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab specialized healthcare and medical education secretary.

The Punjab CM said an inhumane act has been committed by throwing these bodies on the roof and that strict disciplinary action should be taken against the responsible staff.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi shared an update on the incident on Twitter, attaching the initial response of the head of the department of Nishtar Medical University’s anatomy department.