Zulfi Bukhari says no law existed for acquiring vehicles from Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari said on Tuesday that there is no law in existence that allows taking of vehicles from Toshakhana.

Zulfi Bukhari said that PTI had delayed registering a case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that no law existed to acquire vehicles from Toshakhana.

Bukhari claimed that Zardari took three vehicles from Toshakhana, whereas, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had requested to ease the restrictions for the vehicles.

He added that former prime minister Imran Khan had increased Toshakhana’s payment ratio from 15% to 50% during his tenure.

He further claimed that the Sharif family had also acquired two expensive vehicles from Toshakhana. Zulfi Bukhari claimed that the matter related to Toshakhana vehicles was an ‘open and shut case.

