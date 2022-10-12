Pakistan, Korea sign MoU on defence cooperation

On the invitation of Vice Minister, Ministry of National Defence, Republic of Korea, Shin Boem-Chul, Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Hamooduz Zaman Khan and Additional Secretary Defence, Ministry of Defence, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin visited Seoul for attending the Vice-Ministerial Bilateral Meeting on Tuesday. In a ceremony held at Army Club, vice minister of Korea and secretary defence of Pakistan signed the “Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Defence Cooperation”, a news release said. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on regional and global security and matters of mutual interest, particularly in defence collaboration. The deadly floods situation in Pakistan also came under discussion. The secretary defence thanked the Korean vice minister for arranging the bilateral meeting. The MoU would provide solid legal framework for enhancing defence cooperation between the armed forces of both Asian countries. At the end, it was mutually agreed to conduct such like visits for promotion of defence ties between both countries.