Sialkot: Deputy Commissioner for prohibiting paddy residue. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Tuesday that burning of paddy residue would be strictly prohibited in the district to prevent smog.

Announcements should be made in rural areas to inform the farmers. He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of district anti-smog committee. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that campaign against smog emitting vehicles and factories should also be launched. Assistant Commissioners will lead the campaign in their tehsils. The DC directed that assistant commissioner, along with teams of environment department, should check factories and take action against the owners of smoke emitting factories.

He said that brick kilns operating without zigzag technology in any area should be closed immediately. Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary and traffic police should impose fine on smoke emitting vehicles, he added. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)

Sialkot that garbage should not be burnt in any area.

Moreover, the PHA focus on plantation for the beautification of city and control of air pollution, he added.

Further, he said that committees should be formed in rural areas consisting of revenue, local government and local agriculture officials that would inform the farmers about the

orders to prevent the burning of paddy residue. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Maham Usman, Muhammad Sufian, Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Sajjad Mehmood, officers of environment, traffic police and other departments.