Sharjeel visits rain-hit rural areas of Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday visited relief camps set up in the district for rain-affected people and directed officers concerned for providing food items and other facilities to them. The provincial minister met the rain-affected families at the relief camp set up in the Union Council Musa Khatian of Taluka Rural and assured them of all possible assistance. He later visited Tando Jam city, Mir Colony, Malakand Chowk and other areas and reviewed the rainfall situation. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited different areas of the city and directed the officers concerned to speed up the drainage of accumulated rainwater.