PM Shehbaz to unveil a historic kissan package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that he will unveil a “historic” Kissan package next week for the development of the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

In a statement, he said a ministerial committee has been constituted under the supervision of the Interior Minister to resolve the issues of farmers.

The prime minister, who held separate meetings with various delegations of farmers, directed the committee of relevant ministers to present actionable recommendations for the redressal of growers’ problems, in consultation with their representatives at the earliest.

The premier expressed his resolve to provide all possible relief for the development of the agricultural sector and ensure the welfare of growers in the light of the committee’s recommendations and keeping in view the country’s current economic situation.

In that regard, he also announced to unveil of the historic Kissan package during the Kissan conference to be held next week.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Member of the Provincial Assembly (Punjab) Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan and senior officials concerned attended the meeting.