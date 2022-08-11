Imran Khan is a big fool said Shehbaz Sharif. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan is a fool. He can fool himself but not the nation.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took to Twitter to criticize former prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan. Shahbaz Sharif said that the PTI Chief has been using derogatory remarks against the armed forces of the country for the past 4 months.

He added that PTI’s social media trolls launched an organized campaign against the armed forces of the country and run trends against them. The prime Minister questioned if families of Martyrs should forgive the ruthless trolling by PTI workers? Imran Khan can fool himself but not the nation, he added.

Earlier, In a press briefing earlier today the PTI chairman had said that the government is trying to poetry PTI as an anti-army party which is not true.

Imran Khan is a big fool said Shehbaz Sharif

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that a conspiracy was being hatched to ban PTI following the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case.

“They have prepared a plan to crush the PTI and the election commission of Pakistan is also involved in the conspiracy,” he alleged.