Balochistan reports 3131 malaria cases in a day

BALOCHISTAN: The number of water-borne diseases such as malaria cases is sharply increasing in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan according to the sources.

As per sources, five flood-hit districts of Balochistan including, Suhbatpur, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, and Dera Bugti have reported as many as 3,131 malaria cases.

The report says during the last 14 days as many as 37,224 malaria cases have been registered in the aforesaid districts of Balochistan. The current positivity ratio for the vector-borne disease is recorded at 49pc in the province.

Out of total of 37,224 cases, the number of children aged under five years is 6,237 and 31,223 cases are of people aged over five years in Balochistan, the sources said.

Separately, as many as 12 flood-hit districts had been declared ‘sensitive’ for malaria as per sources.

Sources say Khairpur, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Qambar, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Larkana, Shikarpur and Dadu are sensitive in the wake of Malaria disease outbreak.

