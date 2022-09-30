Ameesha Patel responds to rumors that she is dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas: That’s silly

Actor Ameesha Patel discusses rumors of a relationship with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, referring to him as his close friend

Since Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and actor Ameesha Patel posted a video together, rumors of a relationship between the two have gone crazy.

When we reached out to the 46-year-old about the same, she chuckled at the mention of such reports. “I read them too and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch-up,” shares the actor.

At a recent event in Bahrain, Patel and Abbas, both 39, met. Together, they made a humorous video of the song Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from the 2002 film Kranti, which stars Patel and actor Bobby Deol. The rumors started when she later shared the video on her Instagram. He enjoys the song that I wrote, by the way. It’s one of his favorite songs. We recently performed something spontaneously that a friend recorded. We posted it because it turned out so cute. It was not planned,” she further shares.

The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) actor adds, “We have known each other for many years, since the time I studied with him at a university in the US. And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about.”