Beggerwoman kidnapped and raped in Lahore

A beggerwoman was allegedly kidnapped and then gang-raped by group of unknown men in Lahore.

As per details, the woman was begging in Lahore’s Sundar area. She was abducted and later she was raped in Haveli Lakha. The abductors also kidnapped her 6-year-old son. The victim somehow managed to escape from their custody. She rushed to a police station and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the local police station against four.

Four nominated and two unknown people have been nominated in the heinous crime. Further, the police said raids are underway for the arrest of the rapist.

Prior to this incident a girl was allegedly raped by an armed man in a village. The incident occured in Punjab’s Layyah district within jurisdiction of Saddar police station.

According to police, the accused Shahid barged into victim’s house. The victim was abused on gunpoint. Complaint case has been registered against the accused.