Burberry appoints Daniel Lee as new chief creative officer

Riccardo Tisci, an Italian fashion designer, will leave his position as creative director this week, Burberry announced on Wednesday. Tisci, who since his arrival in 2018 has modernized and transformed the British fashion house, will be replaced by Daniel Lee, a Briton who most recently worked at Bottega Veneta.

“Riccardo has decided to leave after almost five years, during which he spearheaded Burberry’s creative transformation,” it said in a statement. Under Tisci, the group added that it had “modernised and elevated its product offer, attracting a younger, more diverse and fashion-forward community of customers”.

The Italian’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which was presented this week in London, was his last for Burberry. Lee, who will now oversee all Burberry collections, will present his debut runway collection at London Fashion Week in February 2023.

“Riccardo has played a pivotal role in repositioning Burberry,” noted chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd.

“He has enhanced our creative language, modernised and elevated our product offer and brought a new generation of luxury customers to our brand.”

Tisci said he was “incredibly proud” of his time at the fashion house. “Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future,” he said. “The chapter I was asked to write in its long story is one that I am incredibly proud of. He had strived to “continue a legacy of innovation, and consistently championed for creativity and diversity, in order to always keep Burberry moving forward,” added Tisci.