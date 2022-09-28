Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3

Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, the film that turned him into a global star. After 17 years and nine films (counting several cameos), Jackman officially retired from the role to much fanfare with 2017’s Logan, in which the adamantium clawed mutant was killed off.

Deadpool 3 marks a full circle moment for Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine. Reynolds first played Deadpool in the ill-fated, 2009 movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which featured an ill-conceived finale in which Reynolds’ anti-hero was depicted with his mouth sewn shut. Reynolds has oft-mocked that depiction, given that Deadpool is known for his banter, going by the nickname “the Merc with the Mouth.” The first Deadpool was seen as a redemption story for Reynolds and the character, with the R-rated film becoming a critical success, earning a big $782.6 million globally and helping Reynolds to become one of the biggest movie stars in the world.