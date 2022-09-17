Pakistan urges world to ask India to stop HR violations in IIOJK

Islamabad: Pakistan calls for ending rights abuses in IIOJK . Pakistan Thursday strongly urged the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Also, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions since 5 August 2019. India should free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders.

Speaking at the weekly press conference here, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “Let me at the outset refer to the continuing grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Three more young Kashmiris embraced martyrdom in fake encounters in Shopian and Islamabad districts of IIOJK. State-terrorism by the Indian occupation forces have resulted in death of alot of people.

This brings total extra judicial killings since 5 August 2019 to 670 and since 1 January 2022 to 150.

Heavy marginalization of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is alarming. It has in fact become world’s largest prison. In IIOJK people cannot speak freely. APHC leadership, youth, journalists, civil society and human rights defenders are in prison. This is an unacceptable and condemnable situation.”

The Spokesperson reiterated a just, peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Spokesperson wishes of the Kashmiri people were indispensable for lasting peace in the region.

Talking about the recent Amnesty International report, he said, “We have seen the report by Amnesty International. I think it echoes the grave and intensifying human rights abuses in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India since 5th August 2019.”

The Organization had previously documented these egregious violations in its three reports published in as many years.

He said the growing Indian repression and suppression of fundamental rights in IIOJK were monitered. It has been reported and documented by the UN Human Rights machinery, independent civil society organizations and global media.

“The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as you are aware has also issued two reports in 2018 and 2019. The High Commissioner and several civil society organizations have also been consistently raising deep concerns in several sessions of the Human Rights Council over the wide range of human rights crimes. UN experts have publicly characterized the human rights situation in IIOJK, as in ‘free fall’.”

Pakistan once again, urged the United Nations, its human rights machinery as well as States to counsel India to rescind its illegal and unilateral actions taken since 5th August 2019. India should end forthwith its gross human rights violations of the Kashmiri people. Also, provide access to independent organizations and comply with its international human rights obligations, he added.