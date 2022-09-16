On Friday, the newly appointed four Vice Chancellors of public sector universities met with the Minister of Higher Education Punjab Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor of MNS UET, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor of Emerson University Multan, and Dr. Javaid Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sahiwal discussed issues concerning to the higher education sector.

The minister emphasized the importance of working with zeal and commitment to improve the higher education sector in Punjab by ensuring merit and transparency.

Reforms in the higher education sector, as well as strategies for promoting quality education and encouraging a research culture, were also discussed at the meeting. He also directed the secretary higher education to resolve the lingering issues of public sector universities at earliest.

“Liaison between industry and academia is a prerequisite for transforming higher education sector into industry and enabling it to compete at a global level,” said Dr Qaisar Abbas, VC Sargodha University. Pakistan can also achieve economic prosperity by strengthening ties between academia and industry.”

Dr. Abbas further said that the traditional educational system needs to be changed, so that students can acquire technical skills. In addition, he committed to work hard, being transparent, and maintaining professionalism in order to move the university forward and improve its global ranking.