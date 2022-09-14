Urvashi unfollows Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah after his comment.

Surprisingly, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela “unfollowed” Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah on Instagram after he claimed to know nothing about her.

Online rumours were rampant due to the attention that both celebrities had previously garnered for their rumoured relationship. However, Shah shocked everyone online, including Rautela, when he revealed something in an interview.

The ‘Great Grand Masti’ actor made headlines after visiting Dubai to watch India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match.

Urvashi shared a fan-made clip of herself with Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah on her Instagram story. The actress is seen blushing in the video as the Pakistani cricketer smiles back at her. Media attention has been drawn to the actress.

After the video instantly went viral on several social media platforms, the 19-year-old cricketer gave an explanation.

Naseem Shah, speaking about the video, said he does not know who or what Urvashi Rautela is. The fast-bowler said he does not know about the edited video. “I don’t know about it as such,” he said. “I perform on the field and people send such videos. I have no idea about it.

Urvashi immediately cleared the air and responded on her Instagram. The Bollywood actress claimed that her team posted a fan-made video without her knowledge. She wrote: “Couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it. Would kindly request the media to not create any sort of news. Thanking you all love you.”