Afghan immigrants arrested in Karachi after operation

Karachi: The city police have arrested 26 illegal Afghan immigrants in Karachi’s Al-Asif Square for illegally crossing the border, under the foreigners’ act. According to details, the Sohrab Goth Police Station carried out an operation near the service road at Al-Asif Square.

The Afghan nationals failed to show their Pakistani citizenship and relevant travel documents, they added. Meanwhile, police claimed that the arrested immigrants have confessed to entering Pakistan illegally. Cases against them were registered and further investigation is underway.

Earlier in August, Karachi police arrested three Afghan nationals for illegally staying in the city. The New Town police in an action took three Afghans into custody over incomplete documents.

Last year in September, police arrested and deported a large number of Afghan nationals. They entered the country after the fall of Kabul as the US-led forces were departing from Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the UN humanitarian chief has urged the donors to restore funding for economic development in war-ravaged Afghanistan; with a warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with six million people at risk of famine.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Martin Griffiths asked the donors to immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans. This assistance is for them to get through the winter as the United States argues with Russia and China over who should pay.

Pakistani social media users recently called for sending Afghan nationals back to their country after a fight broke out between cricket fans belonging to the two countries following a crucial T20 match between them in the United Arab Emirates.

“Such action is required by law which prohibits the stay of illegal nationals in the country,” the police official said. “No country can allow illegal entry and stay of foreigners.”