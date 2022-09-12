Jhelum: A private school employee was allegedly raped and blackmailed for 3 years consecutively by an admin officer. The victim in a viral video clip says she is prey to sexual abuse. The suspect named Sajjad Hussain made obscene videos and pictures of the lady, Zarmina Gul.

Jhelum police registered an FIR on Sunday. According to the FIR, the victim gave a statement that the accused had been blackmailing her to make the videos and pictures viral on social media. Also, he gave the victim death threats. He abused the victim for three years continually based on the blackmailing clips and snaps.

Zarmina claimed that she was 2 ½ months pregnant.

Furthermore, the accused also told the victim that he will marry her. The victim had complained about the incident to another female employee, Khadija. The guard Shafqatullah of the school also knew about the incident. The victim says in her video statement that Shafqatullah, Sajjad Hussain and Khadija had been giving her death threats.

Moreover, the police conducted a medical test on the victim. The medical report of the girl confirms that she is pregnant. Thus, the reports confirm that the girl is a victim of sexual abuse.

Police have registered FIR against the suspects and raids are conducted to arrest the suspects.

Even though, Punjab province had decided to declare an emergency due to rapid increase in reports of sexual abuse cases against women and children. There is an average of 5 sexual assault case reports every week.

“Four to Five cases of rape are being reported daily in Punjab. Due to which the government is considering special measures to deal with the cases of sexual harassment, abuse and coercion” Statement by Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar back in June 2022.