UAE volunteers pack 30,000 relief kits for flood-hit families in Pakistan

Showcasing the humanitarian soul and spirit of the UAE, hundreds of volunteers from across the seven emirates have joined the “We Stand Together” initiative. As part of this initiative, 1,200 tonnes of food, health and general hygiene items have been supplied, including 30,000 food kits for flood-affected families in Pakistan. The UAE has been among one of the first countries to provide emergency support to the affected people and the relief kits will be delivered to Pakistan on an urgent basis. The community volunteering event saw citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities gather at three locations across the country including Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), Expo City Dubai and Expo Center Sharjah, and pack the relief kits in four hours, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.