Hindu Man Jumps into Well escaping cop’s violence

Hyderabad Man Jumps into Well: A Hindu Man named Alam, who was target of Police violence, died in Tando Mohammad Khan area of Sindh. Alam died on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 by jumping in a well. As a Policeman was chasing and running after him to beat him. Alam rushed to a nearby well and jumped into it. The victim took this extreme step to escape the policeman’s rage.

The victim’s family says that he took an extreme step to get rid of policeman’s violence.

Alam was a resident of Pandhi Wah. The 35 years old man was son of Prem Kohli. Prior to his death, Alam and the cop quarreled in civil hospital. They exchanged hot words. Policeman named Qadir in result of the quarrel ran after Alam to beat him, to escape the violence Alam decided to jump in the well.

Alam’s family has claimed that the policemen had maltreated him. A close-circuit television camera had recorded the violent incident.

Somehow Alam ran away from the hospital in a bid to hide himself from the cop and jumped into the well, which proved fatal for him.

Subsequently, Alam’s relatives blocked Hyderabad-Sujawal road in protest. They told reporters, that Alam was visiting hospital due to febricity. Moreover, the protestors are demanding registration of an FIR against the cop.