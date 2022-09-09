CM Sindh for network of medical camps, nutrients to pregnant women

Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting of different departments assigned tasks to ensure coordination with other relevant departments for timely distribution of relief items to the flood affected people.

The meeting was attended by Minister health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Advisor for Agriculture Manzoor Wassan, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Advisor Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Livestock Tamiz Khero, Secretary, Secretary Works Imran Atta, Commander Engineering 5 Corps Brigadier Nayar, Commander Logistic Brigadier Anjum, Brigadier Inam and representatives of COMCOAST, and Southern air command, said a statement on Thursday.

Secretary & Chief Engineer Irrigation briefing the chief minister said that the heaviest torrential Rainfall in Balochistan generated huge quantum of flood water which travelled from Khuzdar, Bolan, Sibi and Dera Murad Jamali entered in Sindh via FP Bund and RBOD. Therefore, water level along FP Bund raised more than its design capacity. The heaviest rainfall inundated the Right Bank of River Indus and further raised the level of RBOD.

All the channels of irrigation and drainage were flowing beyond their maximum capacity and caused a number of breaches in drains and channels of the irrigation network.

Most of the areas of Kambar, Shahdadkot, Qubo Saeed Khan, Warah, Nasirabad, Mehar, KN Shah and Johi are under water. Four breaches occurred in FP Bund and four in Suprio bund.

The CM was told that Manchar attained level of RL 123.3 ft. on September 5, against ever maximum level of 121.65 during 2010 flood. A relief cut was made at RD-14 of Manchhar Containing Bund to save Sehwan City.

Another relief cut has been made along RD-52 to reduce the water level in Manchhar. The water from these cuts is inundating Union Councils of District Jamshoro such as Bubak, Wahur, Arazi, Channa, Jaffarabad and their surroundings areas.

A breach has also occurred in M.N.V. Drain at RD-6. The water from this breach is flowing in the same pocket which is getting water from cuts in Manchhar Containing Bank.