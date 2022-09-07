8 Suspected Drug Peddlers Killed in shootout in Quetta: Eight suspected drug peddlers were killed and two injured during the exchange of fire with police at City Nala near Jinnah Road Quetta.

Reportedly, the police carried out an operation at City Nala against drug peddlers considering the rise in the number of addicts in the city.

During the operation, an intense alternate of fireplaced passed off between policemen and the drug peddlers. As a result, eight suspects were shot dead and two were injured.

Additionally, the police arrested 12 more suspects from the operation sight. The temporary bases are razed from City Nala. However, Police recovered weapons and medicines from their bases.

A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies is continuing the combing operation to clear the City Nala from the drug peddlers.

Importantly, City/Habib Nala had been a safe haven for drug peddlers and drug addicts. Addicts from across the city would reach for purchasing drugs openly from the location. Besides, it had also become a center point for the thief and other outlaws.

A large number of drug addicts were openly using drugs on main Jinnah Road during the floods in Quetta city.