Dozens killed by Ethiopian ethnic militia: survivors

Militia members from Ethiopia’s second largest ethnic group killed dozens of people and torched and looted homes in an attack on a town in the country’s restive Oromia region, survivors told AFP. The regional authorities accuse the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) of being behind the attack, the toll of which “has yet to be confirmed”. The attack took place early Monday in Agamsa in Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest and most densely populated region which is regularly rocked by clashes between the Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups.