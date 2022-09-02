Turkish delegation arrives Islamabad for Flood Solidarity Visit. The delegation led by Interior Minister and Environment Minister arrived in the capital this morning to express solidarity with Pakistan. The delegation will undertake a visit to the flood-affected areas of the country. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal received the delegation at the airport.

Turkiye delivered relief assistance to Pakistan in the form of tents, food items, medicines, and emergency relief products for flood victims.

So far 11 Turkish military aircraft and two “Goodness Trains” have been dispatched.

Turkish Minister for Interior Suleyman Soylu, Turkish Minister for Environment Murat Kurum, Urbanisation and Climate Change Murat Kurum, chairman of Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), director general for Turkish Low-Cost Housing Agency (TOKI) among the delegation.

Further, Minister for Planning expressed his gratitude to the Turkish nation for extending support to Pakistan in tough times. He added we will never forget Turkiye’s spirit of sharing the pain of the Pakistani people.

Turkish Interior Minister Soylu conveyed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives and destruction of property during the floods. He underscored that Turkiye immediately established air and land bridges and “fraternity” to provide relief support to the flood victims.

Furthermore, the Turkish minister added that 90,000 mosques in Turkey will offer prayers for Pakistan after the Friday prayer today. Turkiye’s relevant institutions and agencies dealing with natural disasters are ready to provide support in line with Pakistan’s requirements. Turkiye is sending relief goods to Pakistan via aircraft and rail. In line with President Erdogan’s directives, Turkiye’s relevant organizations dealing with natural catastrophes are ready to provide assistance according to Pakistan’s requirements.

Accordingly, The PM looked forward to Turkiye’s assistance in overcoming the challenges caused by massive destruction to the country’s infrastructure, loss of people’s livelihoods, food shortage and socio-economic insecurity due to the floods.