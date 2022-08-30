Flood victims 2022: Angelina Jolie vs Maryam Nawaz visit trending

On Monday, wearing black simple clothes with a grieved face, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), visited Taunsa to meet the flood-ravaged locals and express her solidarity with flood victims.

Maryam was joined by several PML-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah and her husband, Captain (R) Safdar. The leader of the PML-N held meetings with flood-affected individuals. During her remarks, she stated that the government is doing all possible to assist flood-affected individuals.

She said that they will not abandon those who have been severely impacted by the floods during this difficult period. Maryam Nawaz further stated that the flash floods have caused huge destruction. “Taunsa has been surrounded by the calamity. We will sit in our houses till rehabilitation of the flood victims,” she added.

“The politics causing a loss to others has no benefit,” she maintained.

Moreover, she also listened to the complaints of the women and distributed relief goods among the victims.

After her visit, Maryam Nawaz’s pics went viral on social media. Twitterities started comparing Maryam Nawaz with Angelina Jolie who also visited flood victims in 2010 in the same black dress.

Some people are calling it a mere coincidence and some netizens are thinking it’s very intentional. Apart from the dress, Maryam Nawaz’s picture poses to console the flood victims are quite the same as Angelina Jolie consoled the families.

epic! she and her photographer made it sure Angelina Jolie pose is 100% copied and captured! https://t.co/OXKR1OhVUf — Bilal Hassan (@noneofurconcrn) August 29, 2022

Twitterattis find out exact similarities between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Angelina Jolie meeting with the flood victims, be it attires selection or the picture poses.#pakistanrepublic pic.twitter.com/BAsteB8m8h — So….hail (@Sohail387424475) August 29, 2022

Angelina Jolie and now copy of Angelina Jolie pic.twitter.com/1FXjKc5MBX — Umer (@Umer79893986) August 30, 2022

Maryam Nawaz COPIED Angelina

Jolie & Got Caught AGAIN pic.twitter.com/CXIKSthGKU — . ℎ (@K_S_Dr_) August 29, 2022

One is a great actress

Next one is just Angelina Jolie. pic.twitter.com/a7M3uURazs — Rizwan Najam (@RizwanNajamm) August 29, 2022

Angelina Jolie with flood victims in 2010 VS Maryam Nawaz with flood victims in 2022!

12 years to date, nothing has changed! Same poses & same speeches! History is still present!! Who is responsible for all the human errors due to which thousands die every year? pic.twitter.com/D0K4kjtHpV — Munib Hamid (@MunibHamid) August 29, 2022