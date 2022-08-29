Maryam Nawaz visits flood-stricken people of Taunsa

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Taunsa to see the flood-stricken people. Maryam was accompanied by other PML-N leaders and her husband Captain (R) Safdar. The PML-N leader was seen interacting with the flood affected people. While speaking on the occasion, she said that the government is doing its best for the relief of the people affected by floods. Maryam also said that during this hard time, they will not leave the people who are badly affected by the devastation caused by the floods.