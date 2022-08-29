Swat flooding: These 7 resturants providing free accommodation

District Administration in Swat has decided to declare all the hotels located in Bahrain and Kalam to be relief centers for all the tourists in this difficult time. Hotels are providing free accommodation as well as meals to all the stranded tourists in Kalam and Swat Valley.

The list of hotels providing accommodation and meals is as follows;

1- Royal Continental Hotel, Marcopolo Road, Kalam

Contact: 03130001117

2- Kumrat Valley Free Shelter & Food

Contact: 03000113361, 03315813361

3- Hilton Hotel Kalam, Kalam Valley

Contact: 03449892376

4- Hotel Kalam Intercon

Contact: 03109627222

5- Maria Hotel and Resort, Jalbanr Road, Kalam

Contact: 03119881522

6- Regal One Hotel Kalam Valley

Contact: 03136666081