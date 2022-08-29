Swat flooding: These 7 resturants providing free accommodation

District Administration in Swat has decided to declare all the hotels located in Bahrain and Kalam to be relief centers for all the tourists in this difficult time. Hotels are providing free accommodation as well as meals to all the stranded tourists in Kalam and Swat Valley. The list of hotels providing accommodation and meals is as follows; 1- Royal Continental Hotel, Marcopolo Road, Kalam Contact: 03130001117 2- Kumrat Valley Free Shelter & Food Contact: 03000113361, 03315813361 3- Hilton Hotel Kalam, Kalam Valley Contact: 03449892376 4- Hotel Kalam Intercon Contact: 03109627222 5- Maria Hotel and Resort, Jalbanr Road, Kalam Contact: 03119881522 6- Regal One Hotel Kalam Valley Contact: 03136666081