CM declares emergency in Swat till August 30

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday declared an emergency in Swat district, directing the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department to carry out war-footing relief activities in the calamity-hit areas of the district.

According to a notification, the emergency in Swat would remain enforced till August 30 to keep vigorous relief activities continue in calamity-hit areas of the district.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration of Swat to accelerate the relief efforts in affected areas of Swat and all-out measures be taken to provide required items including edibles to the affected population.

The CM further directed that every affected person must be reached out for assistance and added that the provincial government would try its best to compensate every affected family.

He also issued necessary instructions to the district administration for rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure on urgent basis.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was standing by its affected people and would never leave them alone in this time of need. He said that the KP government would utilize all available resources for the assistance and rehabilitation of the affectees of Swat.

Quetta cut off as relentless rains sever communication lines, disrupt travel routes

The capital of Balochistan, Quetta, was cut off from the rest of the nation on Friday as a result of the relentless rain that had been lashing the city all day.

Rescue attempts were delayed by the city’s air and land routes, as well as by the intense overnight rains that also disrupted internet and cell phone connection.

Flights to and from Quetta’s airport were also halted as a result of the collapse of a vital railway bridge linking Quetta to other regions of Pakistan.

The railway bridge collapsed near the Mach area in the Bolan district in the early hours of Thursday, which also suspended trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey, a Pakistan Railways official said.

“Authorities have launched efforts to repair the bridge that was built by the British in 1885,” the official added.

The city government issued a flood alert and advised residents to call 03368186794 and 03361187348 in case of emergency due to the quickly deteriorating situation.

Unfortunately, since there has been no electricity since last night, it is unable to contact police officers or civil administration at the provided phone lines.

Faisal Tariq, a PDMA spokesman for Pakistan, stated that hundreds of people were stuck as a result of flooding following the severe rains, but that rescue attempts were in progress to transport people to safe locations.