Punjab: Teachers are prohibited to use YouTube

The School Education Department (SED) of Punjab has decided that teachers are not allowed to use YouTube.

SED received complaints that some teachers are running YouTube channels.

The department has ordered relevant authorities to watch these teachers’ activities and SED is also creating a list of teachers who are running YouTube channels.

An official said educators are not allowed to create and run non-educational channels on YouTube.

Severe disciplinary action will be taken against teachers violating the law.

The official said that the attention of teachers has been diverted due to unrestricted use of social media.

Last year in October, Punjab’s Directorate of Public Directions (DPI) Schools advised authorities school staff that they couldn’t use social networking websites or discuss to the media.

DPI had claimed that the use of social media platforms by the teachers and principals of public colleges is against the Punjab Government Service Rules (PGSR).