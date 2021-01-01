Punjab School Education Department to hold December exams now on Feb 1

The Punjab School Education Department on Thursday decided to conduct nine-month examinations, aka December examinations, in all government schools across Punjab on February 1. It has been decided that the education department will conduct objective-type papers for students while the annual exams will likely be held at the end of April. The provincial school education department will also provide online training to teachers. As per the policy introduced by the provincial government, Punjab School Education Department will be promoting students in the next class on the basis of 50 percent marks homework and 50 percent examination marks.













