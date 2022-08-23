Hania Amir, Farhan Saeed‘s on-screen chemistry melts netizens: The drama series “Mere Humsafar,” starring Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir from the Pakistani television industry, captured the hearts of online viewers thanks to their on-screen chemistry.

A 33-episode drama called Mere Humsafar centres on an orphan child who lives with her grandmother and encounters difficulties and prejudice. Later, when her cousin from abroad returns, he rescues her and marries her.

Hania Amir, Farhan Saeed’s on-screen chemistry melts netizens

Hania commended internet users for praising her and Farhan Saeed’s on-screen romance on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

On the social media platform Twitter, a screenshot from the Humsafar drama in which Hania and Farhan can be seen gazing at one other in love was extensively circulated.

YouTube Humsafar Drama

In Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, the series is becoming incredibly well-liked and popular. Along with Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Hira Umer, and Tara Mahmood playing supporting parts, it has Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir in the key roles.

Drama producer Humsafar

Qasim Ali Mureed is the director of the Humsafar drama, which is produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb under the auspices of Six Sigma Plus. It premiered on ARY Digital on December 30, 2021.