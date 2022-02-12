‘Mere Humsafar’ — Prince Charming enters Hania Aamir’s Cinderella story

They say “every black cloud has a silver lining” and the fans of ARY Digital play ‘Mere Humsafar’ and its protagonist Hala saw just that when she went through probably the darkest time of her life.

The day she tried to get rid of all her problems by marrying Khurram and leaving her uncles and aunt Shahjahan for good, turned out to be the worst day of her life as her only friend reveals that Khurram is her fiance and Khurram, who met Hala’s aunt Shahjahan was misled to believe that she is a liar and he shouldn’t trust her stories.

Dejected, Hala only prays for her life to take a good turn, in an environment where a good change, is apparently the last thing anyone in Hala’s position could expect.

Her greedy uncle, Raees Ahmed- who wants to devour the entire amount sent by her father for her marriage by marrying her off to his servant Naveed- had to make full arrangements for her wedding as her father demands live-streaming of the whole ceremony.

This is not all, her aunt Shahjahan, who just wants to get rid of her before her son Hamza arrives, is about to get the shock of her life. Not only Hamza has arrived at the right moment but the next episode’s teaser shows he is madly in love with Hala.

He is not going to let her marry anyone else, let alone Naveed and is not ready to listen to his mom who wants him to only and only marry Sameen

All of Shahjahan’s plans have failed as Hala’s Prince Charming has arrived but earlier promos of the show have suggested that Hala’s trials and tribulations are not yet over.

But yes, Hania Amir’s Hala, who has a huge base of fans, want to celebrate her ‘good days’ as much as they can and just a scroll through Twitter and other social media platforms can guarantee that they are loving it.

Fans have expressed, through their tweets and posts, how much they are loving Farhan Saeed’s entry and the fact that his arrival can turn the tables upon Shahjahan, who they have despised for her attitude towards Hala for so long.

They are also praising Hania Aamir for how she has played the character so far.

Mere Humsafar is written by Saira Raza and airs on ARY Digital every Thursday at 8PM.