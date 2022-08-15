First ‘made in Pakistan’ electric car launched on 14th August

The First ‘made in Pakistan’ electric car was launched on 14th August. The first locally-produced electric car stemming from the collective efforts of Dice Foundation, universities and the private sector was launched in Karachi on Pakistan’s 75th Independence day.

The launch event was held at a local hotel. The booking for the car named NUR-E 75 will be opened to the public in late 2024. Its battery pack was developed at the NED University of Engineering and Technology, and it is equipped with advanced features. The car is also likely to be exported.

All the components of the car have been developed in Pakistan, and the design has been created by the National College of Arts (NCA).

The car will cover a distance of 210km after charging for eight hours via a 220V connection.

Dice Foundation Chairman Dr Khurshid Qureshi described the “Made in Pakistan” car as a milestone for the country’s economic stability, saying that the initial prototype is a five-seater hatchback, the next phase will produce a sedan and later SUVs will also be produced.

According to Dr. Qureshi, income will be raised through Series A, B, and C rounds of investment for commercial production. He stated that the car will be introduced under the JAXERI brand.

He further said that mass production of car will save the environment and preserve foreign exchange spent on fuel imports. He added that Pakistan will be at par with developed countries in the technology of electric cars and domestic economic stability will be easier with access to this technology.

Eminent figures from the engineering, automotive, and business communities attended the inaugural event. They thanked Dr. Qureshi and the teams for introducing the automobile.