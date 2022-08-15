Flag hoisting ceremony held in Beijing to mark Pakistan independence anniversary

An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing on Sunday to commemorate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day. The event began with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haque raising of the national flag. On the occasion, messages by the president and prime minister of Pakistan were also read out. President Dr Arif Alvi in his message paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement. He also reaffirmed nation’s resolve to uphold Pakistan’s ideology and make Pakistan an ideal modern Islamic welfare nation-state. The president reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for the just Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message said that the 75th independence anniversary was a watershed moment praising the unflinching resolve and single minded devotion of Quaid-e-Azam that led to the creation of Pakistan. The prime minister expressed his resolve to fully realize the dreams of socio-economic justice, rule of law and formation of an egalitarian society. The prime minister stated that Pakistan’s greatest strength was its people, and he had full faith in them. Addressing the event, Ambassador Moinul Haque congratulated the Pakistani community on the 75th independence anniversary of Pakistan. He complimented the leaders of Pakistan Movement and their struggle and sacrifices. He stated that it was now the collective duty of all Pakistanis to fulfill the vision of the founding fathers to make Pakistan a peaceful and strong country.