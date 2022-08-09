PTI leader Shehbaz Gill arrested by Islamabad police

On Tuesday, the Islamabad police arrested PTI senior leader Shahbaz Gill inside the boundaries of the Banigala.

According to sources, the Islamabad police have filed a complaint against Gill for making disparaging remarks against sensitive state institutions.

He was apprehended from outside Imran Khan’s apartment in the federal capital’s Banigala Chowk.

After taking the PTI leader into custody, the Islamabad police moved him to an unidentified location.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI leader tried to create hatred in the Pakistan Army the day prior while speaking on a private TV channel.

Gill had threatened top bureaucrats and used derogatory language toward the media. The PTI leader had been involved in personal attacks and making below-the-belt remarks against his political opponents.

شہباز گل کو گرفتار کر لیا گیا۔ امپورٹڈ حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) August 9, 2022

Immediately after the news was reported, the ex-premier took to Twitter and said that “this is an abduction, not an arrest”.

“Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies,” he said.

This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks. pic.twitter.com/3NYS1BCjtf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, PTI Islamabad President Ali Awan wrote a letter to the Islamabad police, seeking a copy of the first information report (FIR) of Gill’s arrest.

ڈاکٹرشہباز گل کی گرفتاری پی ٹی آئی کا ایف آئی اے سے رجوع کا فیصلہ- #ReleaseShahbazGill pic.twitter.com/9a9AdMAkXy — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police spokesperson clarified that no operation is being held near Banigala and 76 officers have been deployed for the security of the former prime minister.

The spokesperson further added that the superintendent of police (SP) has been appointed as Khan’s chief security officer, urging the people not to fall prey to fake news and propaganda.