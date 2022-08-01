ECP to announce PTI’s foreign funding case verdict tomorrow at 10am

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday said PTI’s foreign funding case verdict — which was reserved on June 21 — will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10am.

The announcement coincides with Imran Khan’s call to hold a protest outside the ECP building in Islamabad on Tuesday. The case – known as PTI foreign funding case and prohibited funding case — pertains to PTI receiving funds from abroad, including from foreign nationals.

PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar had filed the case eight years ago after he parted ways with Imran Khan in 2015. The PTI got the verdict delayed by filing petitions before the courts.

