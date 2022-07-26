‘SC Verdict’: Parvez Elahi becomes new CM Punjab

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court also ordered that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

The court also ordered Hamza Shehbaz to vacate the Chief Minister Office immediately.

More to follow