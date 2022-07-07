PDMA cancels Eid holidays of districts emergency centres

LAHORE: Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid announced on Thursday that Eid holidays of the staff of District Emergency Operation Centres across Punjab including the Provincial Control Room have been cancelled.

In a statement issued here, he said that operation centers would be open 24 hours. All deputy commissioners should issue the duty roster of the employees at the District Emergency Operation Centres and send it to the PDMA office, he added.

He said the staff on duty during Eid holidays should ensure timely protection of life and property in case of any untoward situation.